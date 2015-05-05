100 day weight loss challenge to begin in Bono - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

100 day weight loss challenge to begin in Bono

BONO, AR (KAIT) -

The Bono mayor hopes to teach the people in the town about ways to stay healthy with his 100 day weight loss challenge.

The challenge begins Friday with a healthy cooking class and a free health screening later in the day.

Mayor Dan Shaw said he came up with this idea after a municipal meeting not long after he took office.

“At the end of that meeting we had some people who were talking about the need for more healthcare and more health awareness with obesity being a serious problem and it just kind of resonated with me that we need to work on those things with our city as well,” Shaw said.

Shaw explained that all the events except the 5k run will be free to anyone who wishes to attend.

The city received a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, as well as donations from other businesses, to pay for the events.

After the first weekend, there will be group gatherings to continue the challenge and act as a support group for the rest of the 98 days.

Shaw said if a few people were to change their lifestyle, he would see this event as a success.

He also hopes this challenge will turn into an annual event.

