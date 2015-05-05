Missing pet reports increasing in 2 locations in Craighead County

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said they are beginning to see a trend this year with missing pet reports.

Director Margaret Shepherd said they usually receive calls from all over the area of missing or found pets.

This year though, many of these calls came from two specific locations.

County Road 333 and Lawson Road are the 2 locations where animals are lost or found by the road more often.

Shepherd said she isn't sure why this trend exists.

She explained many pets just get lost when out enjoying the summer weather.

“Often times they get turned around, get lost and can't find their way back home,” Shepherd said. “So it's really important to have your animal have a tag with your name, number or at the very least the rabies tag from the clinic where he was rabies vaccinated.”

She said the best way to make sure your pet returns home is to make sure your pet has a tag.

She said often times a friendly neighbor will pick up these animals and bring them to either the humane society or animal control.

Shepherd also said checking social media sites can help you locate your pet or let others know you have found one trying to get home.

