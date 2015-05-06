Deputies rescue dogs in Greene County, 2 arrested

More than a dozen dogs were rescued and two people were arrested on Wednesday night from a home in Greene County.

According to Sheriff David Carter, deputies found 13 dogs living in a house on Greene County Road 705 near Lake Frierson State Park.

Carter told Region 8 News those dogs lived in that house full of feces.

Carter said deputies found another dog dead in the backyard. The dog's body was still attached to the chain.

A Region 8 News crew was there as deputies pulled the dogs from the home.

Carter said he's proud his team uncovered the conditions the dogs were living in and were able to rescue them.

"This was a bad case. Horrible. Most people do take care of their animals in Greene County," Carter said. "We're a community of animal lovers. This is disgusting. If you have animals, take care of them. We're lucky we stumbled upon this."

Two people were arrested, Carla Devon Bell, 40, and her sister, Christy Dawn Hughes, 41, who were residents of the home.

Carter said they are charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty.

Both women have bonded out of jail.

On Sunday, Carter described the condition the puppies were found in.

"The puppies were basically pretty healthy because they were still nursing their mother but they had feces in their fur and all over them because the house was really bad on the inside," Carter said.

The dogs are now in the care of the Paragould Animal Welfare Society.

PAWS announced on their website that they are at full capacity and are in need of donations and foster homes for most of the animals. See photos of the dogs on their Facebook page.

Contact PAWS at 870-240-0997 for more information.

