ASU Board of Trustees approves tuition increase

The ASU Board of Trustees approved a 4% tuition increase Friday afternoon.

This increased tuition for a student enrolled in 15 credit hours per semester went from $2,880 to $3,000.

The board met at 1 p.m. and said this would, “give the student the best chance for success.”

They also approved to opt out of allowing concealed handguns on campus.

ASU System President Chuck Welch said the increase is not because of the construction projects going on across campus.

Welch said the money will help with a 7% increase in health insurance and for increased costs with maintenance, operations and utilities.

He said he knows how the students may feel about the increase because he was once in their shoes.

"I also want them to know, I was a first generation college student," Welch said. "I took out student loans, I'm from Jonesboro, I certainly understand it. That we're very sensitive to putting the burden on the backs of our student and families and the only way we are doing it is to make sure we are giving them the best chance for success with their educational endeavors."

That 4% increase will go into effect this fall.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.