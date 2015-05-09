ASU students celebrate as they walk across graduation stage

Arkansas State University held 2 graduation ceremonies Saturday, where 1,837 students walked across the stage.

The first ceremony took place at 10 that morning, when the colleges of education and behavioral science, fine arts, humanities and social sciences, media and communication and University College celebrated its graduates.

The second ceremony, held at 2:30 p.m., hosted graduates from the colleges of agriculture and technology, business, engineering, nursing and health professions and sciences and mathematics.

Before students could walk across the stage, they first had to wait patiently in line before the ceremony.

During this time, students congratulated one another and discussed how they felt about finally graduating.

“I mean, I feel great,” undergraduate Fulton Partlow said. “It's just such an accomplishment coming from a great school like this. I've learned so much, made so many relationships. It's really been the greatest experience of my life.”

The 2 student speakers for the ceremonies were Japhanie Gray at 10 a.m. and Earl Morris at 2:30 p.m..

These students represented their class during the ceremony.

Out of the 1,837 graduates, 5 graduated summa cum laude, 34 graduated magna cum laude and 37 graduated cum laude.

