Parents excited about car seat clinic in Paragould

Another car seat clinic took place Saturday; this time it was held in the Lowe's parking lot in Paragould.

Parents from around the area stopped by to get their kid's car seats inspected by law enforcement.

The clinic is designed to teach parents the proper way to strap their children into a car seat and if the seat they have is effective.

If police see the seat is too small or has been recalled, they replace it with another one.

Parents at the event were grateful the officers were there and that they cared so much about the community.

For one mother of 3, she said she received some peace of mind at the event.

“It's good,” Zelda Adams said. “My kids are in proper car seats now. I don't have to worry if a car pulls out in front of me and I have a wreck, are they going to be ok because I know they are going to be ok now. It gives me a peace of mind.”

Adams received 3 new seats for her children and said getting new seats was difficult for her due to her low income.

The next car seat clinic will be held May 16 in Batesville.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.