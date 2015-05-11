Lawrence County farmers experience heavy rain, flooded fields

Farmers in Region 8 are starting to see flooded fields after the heave rainfall they received over the weekend.

Lawrence County saw a lot of rain over the past few days.

Flooded fields were a common sight throughout the county Monday.

One farmer in the area, Stephen Davis, said his fields quickly filled up with water, even after the rain stopped.

He said farmers in the area are already a month behind schedule and the new rainfall will add another week before they can get back into the fields.

He said if the rain continues, their yields will become less and less.

"Crops are definitely going to be late and later generally cuts down your yield," Davis said. "This is damaging what's growing. It's just going to make it that much harder to make a profit at the end of the year if that's possible. We need it to quit."

He explained his crew will fix equipment and work some odd jobs during this week while they wait for the fields to dry up.

He said some of the fields he had already planted, may have to be replanted.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.