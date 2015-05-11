Paragould police investigate a fight where a shot was fired

Paragould police are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday night, where one man attempted to shoot another.Police received the call to the 700 block of East Lake that night. Jackson said they thought they might be dealing with a gun shot victim.Lt. Ken Jackson with the Paragould Police Department said he spoke with one of the men, who told him he got into a fight with a Hispanic man.Jackson said the man was able to move the muzzle of a gun away when the Hispanic man fired it toward him."Possible someone was shot," Jackson said. "Officers responded along with an ambulance to that address. When they got there they found a male who had not been shot. He had been severely beaten. He was taken by ambulance to the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center here in Paragould for treatment."Jackson said the man received some wounds but was not shot.He said the incident is still under investigation.