Walnut Ridge mayor not happy about possible armory closing

The National Guard held a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the financial condition of the Walnut Ridge Armory and asked city officials to attend.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said he received a tip that the National Guard was looking into closing down both armories in Walnut Ridge and Rector.

He said they would then relocate the people in these armories to Newport.

Snapp said he doesn't like this plan. He proposed Walnut Ridge stay open because of the economic impact it would have on the city.

“It's going to have a burden on us from an economic impact,” Snapp said. “It's also going to have a burden on us from the FEMA Disaster Preparedness plan. They need to merge the units here if they have to close some. We're the logical place.”

Snapp explained the FEMA disaster plan states that in the event of a major earthquake, food and supplies would be flown into the Walnut Ridge airport for multiple areas.

He said the National Guard would then have to protect the area.

A decision has not been made yet on the closing of the armory.

