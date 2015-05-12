Walnut Ridge residents volunteer to clean up city - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge residents volunteer to clean up city

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Walnut Ridge residents and businesses got together Tuesday to help clean up the city.

The Underground Challenge began after Charles Sims performed some yard work in the city.

He then issued a challenge to clean up a part of the city to a friend.

The challenges eventually made it to the Walnut Ridge Underground Facebook page where it became a community event.

Sims and other volunteers gathered at the Beatles Park, which acted as a base of operations for the event.

Sims said none of this would be possible without the support of the people of Walnut Ridge.

“The support that we get from the post that we put on there, that I had the owner of the page put on there, you know all the support, it just makes me feel great,” Sims said. “Support is the biggest thing right now and without support, we couldn't be doing this.”

Sims said some local businesses closed down early Tuesday to come out and help with the cleaning efforts.

