Tuckerman residents say Hometown Days all about community - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tuckerman residents say Hometown Days all about community

TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

The Tuckerman Hometown Days began Friday afternoon with BBQ from the fire department and a fair.

Residents in the community said this event has never really been for the local economy, but instead for the community.

Sherry Jones has lived in the Tuckerman community for more than 50 years and said Hometown Days is more about coming together.

She said the community needs to rally around one cause, which is public safety.

"We as citizens of Tuckerman, we need to come together and support our ambulance service and our fire department," Jones said. "They are strictly volunteer and everybody on the department, they have full-time jobs, but they take their time and take care of us."

Jones said since she has lived in Tuckerman, the festival has started to dwindle. 

She hopes the city and the community will begin show their support more over the next couple of year.

She said there is always a good turnout of people who go donate to the fire department so the ambulance service can continue to keep the city safe.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly