Tuckerman residents say Hometown Days all about community

The Tuckerman Hometown Days began Friday afternoon with BBQ from the fire department and a fair.

Residents in the community said this event has never really been for the local economy, but instead for the community.

Sherry Jones has lived in the Tuckerman community for more than 50 years and said Hometown Days is more about coming together.

She said the community needs to rally around one cause, which is public safety.

"We as citizens of Tuckerman, we need to come together and support our ambulance service and our fire department," Jones said. "They are strictly volunteer and everybody on the department, they have full-time jobs, but they take their time and take care of us."

Jones said since she has lived in Tuckerman, the festival has started to dwindle.

She hopes the city and the community will begin show their support more over the next couple of year.

She said there is always a good turnout of people who go donate to the fire department so the ambulance service can continue to keep the city safe.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.