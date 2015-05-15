Tuckerman students celebrate Easter in May - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tuckerman students celebrate Easter in May

TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Tuckerman students celebrated Easter in May after the original event was rescheduled.

The group Every Child is Ours throws an Easter celebration every year where students have the opportunity to bake an Easter Bunny cake for their loved ones.

This year, the event had to be moved to Thursday and Friday.

Maggie Anderson is a 4th grader at Tuckerman and said it wasn't weird for her to make an Easter cake in May.

She said they moved the event to practice for testing.

"We originally planned to make them for Easter, but for PARCC we had to practice," Anderson said. "We got delayed, so now we're making them because we wanted to practice and we wanted Jackson County to be number 1 in the state."

The students said they were happy to have this day where all they did was decorate a cake for their loved ones.

They said their cakes ranged anywhere from strawberry Easter bunny cake to all chocolate with candy cake.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly