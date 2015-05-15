Tuckerman students celebrate Easter in May

Tuckerman students celebrated Easter in May after the original event was rescheduled.

The group Every Child is Ours throws an Easter celebration every year where students have the opportunity to bake an Easter Bunny cake for their loved ones.

This year, the event had to be moved to Thursday and Friday.

Maggie Anderson is a 4th grader at Tuckerman and said it wasn't weird for her to make an Easter cake in May.

She said they moved the event to practice for testing.

"We originally planned to make them for Easter, but for PARCC we had to practice," Anderson said. "We got delayed, so now we're making them because we wanted to practice and we wanted Jackson County to be number 1 in the state."

The students said they were happy to have this day where all they did was decorate a cake for their loved ones.

They said their cakes ranged anywhere from strawberry Easter bunny cake to all chocolate with candy cake.

