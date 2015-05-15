Tuckerman FD hopes to raise money for volunteer ambulance servic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tuckerman FD hopes to raise money for volunteer ambulance service

TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

The Tuckerman Fire Department spent all day Friday cooking BBQ for the people of Tuckerman with the hopes of raising money to help the ambulance service.

Fire Chief Wrotie Koller said they do not have a specific amount of money they would like to raise.

However, Koller said they will use it to help pay off one of the ambulances they already have.

He said the ambulance service helps the northern part of Jackson County and runs off donations since the '60s.

"What it relied on was donations from the community," Koller said. "There was no, we didn't charge you nothing, we just asked if you could give us a donation. That's how it started and up to just a few years ago, that's how it survived."

He said there are about 25 people currently on the ambulance service.

Koller said each of those people have other jobs but choose to answer the call when needed.

