Kids and Family Expo promotes child safety - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kids and Family Expo promotes child safety

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Kids and Family Expo took place Saturday at the Northeast Arkansas fair grounds to inform families on how to keep their children safe.

Jeff Presley, the E-911 director and coordinator of the event, said it focused on making sure the children in the state knew how to be safe in their communities.

The E-911 group partners with the Morgan Nick Foundation to host the event.

Kellie Patterson, an educator with the Morgan Nick Foundation, said it is difficult trying to inform students once a year on how to stay safe.

Patterson said events like the expo are great places to not only inform the kids but their parents as well.

“I think that it's vital for a community to have something like this,” Patterson said. “We are just so honored, as the Morgan Nick Foundation, to be a part of such a great event.”

She said the people who really need to know the information are the parents of the kids. She said they have the ability to implement some of the tips they give.

