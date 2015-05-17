Last Confederate veteran in Arkansas honored at Keller's Chapel

An event to honor the last Confederate Soldier in Arkansas was held Sunday at Keller's Chapel in Jonesboro.

This man was William Murphy Loudermilk who died at the age of 104 in the 1950's.

People visited to hear a presentation from Civil War reenactors.

The reenactors presented a historical marker to place by Loudermilk's grave, which is the 95th in Arkansas and the first in Craighead County for the 150th anniversary of the Civil War.

Danny Honnoll is one of the reenactors and said it was important for people to remember veterans like Loudermilk who fought for freedom.

“But it's significant that we remember the men that fought during those years and all veterans,” Honnoll said. “Cause this cemetery just paginates and reeks with history because they have veterans that were heroes that died in World War II, that died in World War I, that served our nation. It's important that we remember these veterans.”

Honnoll explained the marker was obtained through money obtained from the state and outside donations.

