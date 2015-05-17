Jonesboro church celebrates groundbreaking for new facility - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro church celebrates groundbreaking for new facility

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Forest Home Church of the Nazarene broke ground Sunday afternoon for their new facility after their church burned down 1 year ago.

Many members of the church and others who helped the church with their plans attended the event to see the beginning of the new church.

Pastor Ken Stallings said he and his congregation are excited this day has come.

“We are breaking ground and getting ready to erect the new worship facility along with a family life center and education space,” Stallings said. “It is a good day, it has been a long time incoming but certainly the wait has been worth it. We're excited.”

Over the past year, the church has been split between 7 different locations to hold some of their classes. 

Stallings said one of the best parts about the new building will be bringing everyone back together.

The building is projected to be completed in a year, but Stallings said he doesn't promise anything. 

He said everything has to be coordinated right and the weather has to work with them.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

