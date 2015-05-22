Osceola police honor first officer shot on duty - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Osceola police honor first officer shot on duty

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

The Osceola Police Department honored the first officer shot on duty and others who were killed that same way.

Gordon McFall was killed May 23, 1967 while on duty for Osceola police.

His daughter Cindy Garrett and other members of her family were at the event Friday as a wreath was placed in his honor.

The police department has a plaque with McFall's name and another officer who were killed in the line of duty.

Garrett said she was thankful for the men and women of the police department and other members of the community who came together to show their respect for her father's sacrifice.

She said she knows the sacrifice her father made almost 50 years ago was not made in vain.

“Police officers sacrifice their lives every day, and it is such an honor for the family to know that that individual was willing to give the greatest sacrifice in order to help his community be a better place,” Garrett said.

She said the men and women on the police force don't know if they will get to come home when called out.

Garrett asked that everyone keep in their thoughts and prayers every day.

