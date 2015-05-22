Blytheville held peace march after murder of 17-year-old

In a response to a murder that took place in Blytheville earlier in the week, the members of Healing in the Hood held a peace march to stop the violence.

A 17-year-old was murdered Monday night on Clark Street in Blytheville, which sparked a push to stop the violence in the community.

Residents gathered a few streets from where it happened to pray for the community.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the community marched from McHaney and Clark Streets to 16th Street, both sites of murders that took place in Blytheville.

Chavis Spann, a member of Healing in the Hood, said they have seen a lot of positive feedback after their announcement of the march.

He said it isn't just Healing in the Hood who wants to see change come to Blytheville.

"Our community wants to see a change," Spann said. "We got a lot of pastors and we got the state representative and the mayor is on our side and just concerned citizens.”

