Police continue to investigate murder case

Authorities are still searching for the suspect responsible for killing a man two years ago.

Tuesday was the anniversary of the murder of Brian Kyle Gipson. At the time, Police Chief Rick Elliot said officers responded to a call of shots fired May 23, 2015.

Gipson, 29, was found dead in the street in the 2700 block of Curtview Drive near Allen Park. Police said Tuesday that they are continuing to get tips in the case and are following up on them.

However, police do not have any suspects in the case

At the time, residents in the area said they were shocked to hear what happened to Gipson that morning. Some said they would see him walking up and down the street on multiple occasions.

One woman in the area said she is still thinking about the body just a few feet from her driveway and is worried about her safety on Curtview.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.

