Jonesboro city pool open for the first time in 2015 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro city pool open for the first time in 2015

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro City Pool opened Saturday afternoon with a small crowd enjoying the facility for the first time this year.

Pool manager David Snyder said the reason for the small turnout was because of some of the cooler weather Jonesboro has received recently.

He believes as the weather becomes warmer, more people will start to utilize the facility.

He explained what times are best for those who may want to learn how to swim or get better.

“As far as lessons, those lessons are usually held around the noon hour,” Snyder said. “There's a time block of about an hour and a half where we offer 2 or 3 session lessons. In the evening we go from 6 to 7. We have another block of lessons that would be Monday through Thursday.”

Snyder said they are still looking for more people to lifeguard and teach the swimming lessons.

