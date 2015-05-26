Jonesboro police investigate shots fired at multiple homes

Jonesboro police are investigating shots fired at multiple homes early Tuesday morning.

It happened at three homes in the 1600-block of West Washington Avenue and another home in the 500-block Meadowbrook Street, according to police.

Officers found bullets had struck the four homes.

Paul Holmes with JPD said no one was injured in the incident, which took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Holmes said officers recovered several items of evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

According to a Jonesboro police report, one of the victims said she believes her home was shot at because someone thought murder suspect Tonisha Mitchell may have been there.

Mitchell is an acquaintance of the homeowner.

The victim said Mitchell was never there.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Meyisha Scott lives in one of the homes that was shot.

She said she and her family were woken up by the event early that morning.

Scott said her home was shot about 23 times and her car was shot twice.

She said she is worried about her children and just wants to know why this happened.

"As far as my kids, they were scared, I was scared," Scott said. "I mean, it's crazy. I mean 23 shots at a home, you don't know who, what, when, where, why. I don't know, I'm lost."

Scott said she is looking at moving if she is unable to get any answers to her questions.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5553 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

