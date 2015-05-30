New Trumann park honors fallen officers and firefighter

After a year in the making, the Trumann community held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Heroes Park, which honors those who died in the line of duty.

Not even the threat of rain deterred the community from honoring those who gave their lives to protect their community.

Four black obelisks with names, organization symbols and Bible verses were presented to the community as the focal points of the new park.

The men honored were William Rose with the Arkansas State Police, Jonathan Schmidt with the Trumann Police Department, Larry Blagg with TPD and Rick Winkles Sr. with the Trumann Fire Department.

Winkles wife, Bonnie Winkles, attended the event and said the support shown by the community was overwhelming.

“It's truly amazing that the support that the people give, the community and the people that have fallen and given their lives,” Winkles said. “Rick was a wonderful man along with the rest of them, they give the ultimate sacrifice to support, and honor, and keep their city safe.”

Another wife of one of the fallen, Andrea Schmidt Robbins said she knows her husband and the others will be remembered by the city.

Now, she said the city has a physical representation of their memories.

“It means a lot that you know they aren't forgotten but now this is an actual representation of what these men meant to Trumann,” Schmidt Robbins said.

The park is located in the Trumann Recreational Complex in Trumann.

