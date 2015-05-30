Church hopes to meet neighborhood with fish fry event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Church hopes to meet neighborhood with fish fry event

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Nettleton church hoped to meet new people in their community with a free fish fry event Saturday.

The Nettleton Community Church spend the first part of their day cooking and preparing to spread their message to others in the neighborhood.

Pastor Jim Markley said they have had other events like this before with good results.

“We just want to show the love of Christ in the neighborhood,” Markley said. “Several weeks ago we gave out free fire alarms, we worked with the fire department to install those fire alarms and that went well and we met a lot of new people in the community. That's the reason for this today, to meet new people in the community.”

The group served more than just fish. They had burgers and hot dogs for those who did not like the fish.

While the adults cooked, kids were able to play games or spend some time in a bounce house.

