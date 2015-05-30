Rampage on the Ridge more than just competition

The Crossfit Natural State gym held the Rampage on the Ridge event Saturday where members could show off their strength with some friendly competition.

Luke McCartney owns the gym and said this event is held every year.

Other gyms, or boxes, travel to the area with teams to compete against others.

McCartney said this event is more than just winning bragging rights.

“We do a lot of stuff here besides working out,” McCartney said. “We have cookouts and get together among the boxes. I mean our gym just went to Paragould last week to do a Memorial Day workout. It's just a group of like minded individuals who get together to get more fit.”

Their events are just as much about community as it is working out.

McCartney said the competitions are a good way to bring their crossfit community together.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android