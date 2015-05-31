Jonesboro residents continue to pray to stop the violence - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro residents continue to pray to stop the violence

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The prayers continued Sunday as the Jonesboro community met at the New Mt. Zion Church to stop the violence in city.

The prayer vigils began after 5 shootings took place Memorial Day weekend leaving 2 dead and others injured.

A vigil was held Friday afternoon at Parker Park where the first community prayer began.

The people prayed for the police, school teachers and other elected officials to give them the courage they need in their line of work.

Marlon Adams has seen the violence in several different communities in Region 8 and wants it to end.

He said he hates hearing about it because some hit close to home.

“It makes me sad because I know a lot of the people who have been shot and other people who have been going through the situation as far as them being in jail,” Adams said. “It's kinda a tug and pull and I pray for both sides of the family because I know it's just tragic and it's hurtful that you have to be in your community and look over your shoulder. You don't know if you're going to be living the next day.”

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said  prayer can only go so far. 

He said people need to take action if they want to see change in their community.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly