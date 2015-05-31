Jonesboro residents continue to pray to stop the violence

The prayers continued Sunday as the Jonesboro community met at the New Mt. Zion Church to stop the violence in city.

The prayer vigils began after 5 shootings took place Memorial Day weekend leaving 2 dead and others injured.

A vigil was held Friday afternoon at Parker Park where the first community prayer began.

The people prayed for the police, school teachers and other elected officials to give them the courage they need in their line of work.

Marlon Adams has seen the violence in several different communities in Region 8 and wants it to end.

He said he hates hearing about it because some hit close to home.

“It makes me sad because I know a lot of the people who have been shot and other people who have been going through the situation as far as them being in jail,” Adams said. “It's kinda a tug and pull and I pray for both sides of the family because I know it's just tragic and it's hurtful that you have to be in your community and look over your shoulder. You don't know if you're going to be living the next day.”

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said prayer can only go so far.

He said people need to take action if they want to see change in their community.

