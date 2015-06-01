Newport railcar manufacturer to add 100 jobs

A company in Newport is set to add more jobs in a couple of years.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Southwest Steel Processing, a manufacturer of railcar and oil and gas components, will expand its operation.

The company is expected to develop a new forging line.



The company will invest $18 million into the facility and add 100 jobs over the next two years. Those added jobs will bring total employment at the facility to 220.



Those interested in a job at the facility are asked to contact the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.



The company is a partnership between Cleveland-based Park Ohio and Arkansas Steel Associates, LLC.



Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joined local government and company leaders at the announcement Monday.



Hutchinson said what the city of Newport has done with SSP is what he hopes to see more of in Arkansas.

"It's about these types of partnerships between industry, private sector, local municipalities as well as the state," Hutchinson said. "We want to continue those partnerships because they will be the foundation of growth in the future."

Newport Mayor David Stewart said seeing these new jobs come to the city is a great way to help lower the amount of people who are unemployed. He said the city is willing to bend over backwards to bring those jobs to the city.

"We, like many folks, in the Delta always have high unemployment," Stewart said. "Anything we can do like this to bring people in to work, whether they're some of our local people or someone who has to come in from an adjoining county, is tremendous for us."

Hutchinson finished his speech Monday with a story of his visit to the Facebook headquarters in California. He noticed some unfinished work in the building and when he asked about it, he was told it was to remind the workers that their work is never done.

Hutchinson said these jobs are good now, but there is still more to do in Arkansas.

