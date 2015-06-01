Portfest organizers prepare for weekend festivities - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Portfest organizers prepare for weekend festivities

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

Portfest begins this weekend, but the people behind the festival still had work to do on Monday.

The planning committee met at the festival site to discuss any last minute issues they may have had.

John Watson, Portfest entertainment director, said everything is going according to plan. Not even the heavy amounts of rain could stop them. 

"The water was up a week or so ago but it has steadily declined and we have pumped a lot of water out of the park," Watson said. "We are looking forward to it being dry and ready to go on Friday."

Watson said the area dried out quickly after the water was pumped out. He said the big problem areas would be the parking lots. 

As the group was meeting Monday, trucks with rides and other amenities for the festival took their places in the festival area.

The complete schedule of events and list of entertainers is listed on Portfest's website

 

