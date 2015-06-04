Jackson County Sheriff's Department to keep the peace at Portfes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson County Sheriff's Department to keep the peace at Portfest

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is preparing for their work at this weekend's Portfest in Jacksonport.

Lieutenant Ricky Morales said they run security for the event and will have most of their department there.

Along with the deputies, they will call on their reserve deputies to help them during the weekend.

Morales said their biggest concern with events like these are drinking.

The drinking usually leads to incidents where Morales or the other deputies are called in to intervene.

This year, though, a new concern has arisen that Morales said he has not seen in 10 years.

“They just now found out recently that the beach is going to be closed due to the E. coli,” Morales said. “Boating is still allowed. They are not allowed to swim, they will be asked to be removed from the river if they are caught swimming.”

Morales said their job is to ensure everyone can enjoy the event.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly