Jackson County Sheriff's Department to keep the peace at Portfest

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is preparing for their work at this weekend's Portfest in Jacksonport.

Lieutenant Ricky Morales said they run security for the event and will have most of their department there.

Along with the deputies, they will call on their reserve deputies to help them during the weekend.

Morales said their biggest concern with events like these are drinking.

The drinking usually leads to incidents where Morales or the other deputies are called in to intervene.

This year, though, a new concern has arisen that Morales said he has not seen in 10 years.

“They just now found out recently that the beach is going to be closed due to the E. coli,” Morales said. “Boating is still allowed. They are not allowed to swim, they will be asked to be removed from the river if they are caught swimming.”

Morales said their job is to ensure everyone can enjoy the event.

