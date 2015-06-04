Walnut Ridge sees possible stolen grave markers

The Walnut Ridge Police Department is investigating after a phone call about possible stolen grave markers.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said a local salvage yard called with information about those possibly involved.

He said the business was able to get some information on the 2 people involved before they left the area.

“A white male and a female subject had been out there trying to sell brass placards that appeared to come off of headstones,” Kirksey said. "[The salvage yard] immediately notified us they were able to obtain personal information from the individuals.”

The business refused to purchase the brass and gave all the information they had to police.

Kirksey was unable to give the name of the business involved.

Once WRPD received the information, they sent it out to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

They then found out the Jackson County Sheriff's Department had seen similar incidents.

