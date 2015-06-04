Rails to Trails project to get community input

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce met Thursday night to get community input on what they wanted to see with the Rails to Trail Project.

This project is a walking/biking trail that runs from Hoxie to Walnut Ridge and is meant to be enjoyed by the community.

The committee involved with the project is working to receive a grant that would help them add to what they already have.

Ernest Briner, a member of the chamber board, said they already have a few things that need to get done before they do anything else.

“Well we hope to be able to finish out the trail,” Briner said. “We lack 1,260 foot of finishing our trail. It'll be a 6.2 mile trail once it is completely finished. And then we have another project in the works after that.”

Briner said this project is a community project, which makes the input from them an important part in the process.

