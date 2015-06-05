Jonesboro church hopes to see stolen grill returned

Sometime between Sunday and Monday, the Pilgrim Lutheran Church's grill was stolen from a house they own next door to the church, located at 1812 Rains in Jonesboro.

Becky Bernau, a member of the church said this grill was not an average backyard grill. She said the grill was big enough to cook for the church and community during events.

The church last used the grill Sunday for their Vacation Bible School event. Bernau said they placed the grill next door at a home the church owns. The next day, the grill was gone.

The church estimated the grill cost about $1,200. It was paid for by the church's general fund.

Bernau said they hope whoever did this will bring back their grill.

“I think we'll wait and see what happens,” Bernau said. “If we need to start looking towards getting another one we will, otherwise we might use some other community grills. I would just ask that whoever at least has information on it or if you know the person who's taken it or if you have taken it that you would contact us and let us know so we can get it back and start using it again.”

The grill was on a trailer, which was held in place by wooden blocks. Those blocks are the only items that remain under the carport where the grill was last seen by the church.

If you have any information on its whereabouts or this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 933-4600.

