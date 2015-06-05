Motorcycle rider explains what worries her when out on the road

The Ridin' on the Ridge Bike Rally begins Friday night, drawing many motorcycles into the city of Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Police Department said over the past 60 days there were 11 accidents involving motorcycles, 2 of which were fatal. The most recent deadly incident happened Thursday night.

Motorcycle riders like Tammie Swain watch not only the road, but other drivers when riding.

Swain said she is always looking 20 minutes ahead when on her bike. When she is out on the road, she tries to stay as close to the white lines on main highways. Recently she has tried to stick to some of the back roads in the country.

Swain said if she could tell other drivers anything it would be a saying most have heard from police departments.

“Look twice to save a life,” Swain said. “Cause we live by the motto, death is 6 inches below your feet and freedom is as far as the eye can see. Other than that you gotta watch out for everybody else. You know, you just have to stay alert.”

Swain believes other drivers don't pay attention to motorcycles while on the road, which leads to accidents between cars and motorcycles.

