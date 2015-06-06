Gov. Hutchinson announces new feed mill in Region 8 town - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gov. Hutchinson announces new feed mill in Region 8 town

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The CEO of Ozark Mountain Poultry made an economic announcement in Batesville Saturday afternoon.

Ed Fryar said OMP is building a new feed mill in Magness and a new plant in Batesville.

The company received a $1.3 million federal grant for the new feed mill and a state grant for the new plant.

"One comes from EDA, that's the federal government, the Economic Development Agency," Fryar said. "The second grant that we received was $2.2 million. That's AEDC, Arkansas Economic Development Commission and that comes from the state of Arkansas."

These new facilities will bring about 225 new jobs into the county.

Fryar said these facilities should be complete sometime around the end of the year.

Republican U.S. Senator John Boozman was also there and said the expansion is good, but the state must continue to work together for the future.

