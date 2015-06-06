Kids cast their reels at 8th annual Fishing Derby

Families gathered at Craighead Forest Park early Saturday to try their luck at the 8th annual Fishing Derby.

Levi Wheelis was a first time fisherman at the event.

Even though he didn't catch anything, he didn't go home empty handed.

All of the kids who registered for the event received prizes regardless of their fish count.

Jameson McFadden, Whelis' cousin, brought him to the event.

He said this first time out was all about having some fun.

“Right, it's all about having fun,” McFadden said. “Even if you don't catch anything, it's a good experience to get him out here. We'll definitely be back. We'll probably come back out here later today when it's less crowded. Hopefully we'll catch something.”

Trophies were given out to those who were able to catch something. Awards were given for biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android