Kids cast their reels at 8th annual Fishing Derby - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kids cast their reels at 8th annual Fishing Derby

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Families gathered at Craighead Forest Park early Saturday to try their luck at the 8th annual Fishing Derby.

Levi Wheelis was a first time fisherman at the event.

Even though he didn't catch anything, he didn't go home empty handed.

All of the kids who registered for the event received prizes regardless of their fish count.

Jameson McFadden, Whelis' cousin, brought him to the event.

He said this first time out was all about having some fun.

“Right, it's all about having fun,” McFadden said. “Even if you don't catch anything, it's a good experience to get him out here. We'll definitely be back. We'll probably come back out here later today when it's less crowded. Hopefully we'll catch something.”

Trophies were given out to those who were able to catch something. Awards were given for biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly