Paragould residents clean up community

Paragould got a cleanup Saturday from those in the community for the 3rd annual Clean Sweep Paragould event.

Sue McGowan with the Paragould Chamber of Commerce said they focused on 6 different areas around town.

There were about 60 volunteers who decided to help out.

These people spent the day painting, mowing or just cleaning out 1 of the 6 areas.

McGowan said this event is to maybe spark a domino effect with other businesses in Paragould.

“So many times we drive by an area or we go into our business, we may go in the back door and not ever see what our front door looks like,” McGowan said. “So it's an awareness for them to think about maybe look and their might be something I can do to enhance the appearance of my business.”

Some of the areas that were cleaned were the Chamber of Commerce and a parking lot located off of West Court Street.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android