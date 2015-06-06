Cancer survivor flies across country spreading his message - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cancer survivor flies across country spreading his message

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Spring Classic Fly In event began Saturday at the Classic Airfield in Craighead County.

This year 4 time cancer survivor Jim Davis could be found at the event with his plane he plans to take to the lower 48 states in the country.

Davis said he started flying planes in the 1970's.

Davis survived skin, prostate and 2 separate instances of lung cancer.

He survived all of them and now is working to spread his message of hope to those who currently have any form of cancer.

“Because the doctor says you have cancer, it's not an automatic death sentence,” Davis said. “A lot of the immune system working depends on your attitude. If you're down in the dumps, it doesn't work as good. If you're positive, which I call faith, then your chances of surviving are better.”

Davis said he has been to 27 states so far, the most recent of them being Tennessee.

