Pastor and wife leave church after 48 years

After 48 years of service at the same church, Pastor Wayne Bryant and his wife Betty Bryant had their last day at the New Life Full Gospel Church Sunday.

Pastor Bryant told his church he and his wife were leaving a year ago.

They planned to leave by December, but things didn't work out.

Now everything has fallen into place for them to leave.

He said they plan on evangelizing in the community.

He doesn't believe they will travel much, but said they will help out local pastors and have smaller services at other locations.

He said he knew it was his time to step down from his position and move on to other things.

He considered the people who sat before him every service more than just a congregation.

“Knowing my people, being with them,” Bryant said. "I don't look at that as a church people, I look at that as my family. This will always be a memory in my mind, this local people, local church, it will be my family.”

The members of the church said they are sad to see the Bryants leave.

They know this is an emotional time, but must continue on into the future.

Betty Bryant wanted to emphasize that they are not retiring, but resigning.

They plan to get back into the ministry, just in a different way.

