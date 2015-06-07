Cancer survivors honored by Jonesboro hospitals

Sunday was National Cancer Survivor Day and the 2 major hospitals in Jonesboro held separate events to honor those who beat or are dealing with cancer.

St. Bernards' event was held at the NEA District Fairgrounds and expected about 600 to 800 survivors, family members and friends.

Rebecca Ashcroft was one of the survivors who attended the event.

Ashcroft is battling a form of stomach cancer.

She said when she first heard about her cancer, she was told it wasn't treatable.

After some studies, it was discovered that another treatment for a different cancer would work for Ashcroft.

She said there is always hope.

“There's research going on all the time with different kinds of cancer and of course there's different kinds of cancer being discovered,” Ashcroft said. “So it's going to be a long journey but there have been vaccines created for diseases in the past and they've been conquered. So I have hope there's going to be a lot of cures for a lot of different cancers here pretty soon.”

NEA Baptist held their event outside of the Fowler Family Cancer Center on the NEA campus. About 300 people were in attendance for the event.

Nanci Martin worked with NEA as a nurse, but found out she had Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and is still receiving treatment.

She described her emotions the first time she found out she had cancer.

“I was by myself and I was scared,” Martin said. “I called my husband and then I called my friends that were here at work and they came over and sat with me. A friend came and stayed with me because yes I was scared even though I've been around this all my life. I've been a nurse for 38 years and I work with many cancer patients. It was me.”

Martin said others who may be going through cancer treatments to not give up hope and have a good support group behind you.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android