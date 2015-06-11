Amount of foster children rising in the summer

Many areas in Region 8 have seen a spike in the amount of foster children needing foster families.

Nicole Potts, a foster mom and recruitment coordinator with Christians 4 Kids, said she is unsure what caused the increase.

She believed the amount of awareness raised during the months of April and May play a factor in the rise.

Potts has been a foster parent for the past 6 years and said she sees this rise every year around spring.

As a foster mom, it is hard for her to hear there are not enough homes for some of these kids.

“It's kinda hard to keep our hopes up sometimes to be honest,” Potts said. “It seems like in a way it seems like we are fighting a losing battle in a way but I know that's not true. I just know that if we can educate the public more then we will have enough, I really do. I don't think it's a matter of people don't care, it's just that people don't know.”

Potts said the group Christians 4 Kids is working to get more information about their situation to the public.

Potts believed education is one of the solutions to their problem.

