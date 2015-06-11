Region 8 students and teacher awarded for excellence

Students and teachers were honored for their work in academics Thursday afternoon.

The Region 8 Scholarship Salute awarded 3 students with $500 scholarships for their academic excellence.

To enter into the running, each student had to write an essay with only the title A Better Region 8.

The students who won were Caleb Reinhart of Manila High School, Trenton Mullins of Ridgefield Christian and Bailey Medley of Sloan-Hendrix.

Medley said she really thought about children.

“My family, we do foster care and so through that I've seen how I can impact a child and how much a community can impact a child," Medley said. "You can instill these values, these beliefs in children that help them grow up into these outstanding human beings that can really make a better Region 8.”

Another award was given for the Region 8 Teacher of the Year.

During the year, teachers from the region were awarded with a teacher of the month award.

The teacher of the year was chosen from this pool of teachers.

This year, Summer Hampton from Nettleton University Heights won the award.

Hampton approached the podium with tears of joy in her eyes.

She said she was honored to win the award.

“I couldn't believe it, just as much as being a second year teacher receiving teacher of the month was an honor,” Hampton said. “But then to be teacher of the year for the region is just an amazing honor. I'm very overwhelmed and excited.”

Hampton said she received her bachelor's degree at 31 and then her master's degree 2 years later.

She said she could not think of a better award to receive.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android