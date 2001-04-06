Contact the Region 8 News Staff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Contact the Region 8 News Staff

See 'About Us > Meet Our News Team' for more information »

Region 8 News Team Email & Twitter Directory -

Josh White News Director @jjwhitetv
Kalup Phillips Assistant News Director @kalupphillips
Ronnie Weston News Operations Manager
David Rounds Digital Content Director @kait_tech
Patricia Davis Digital Executive Producer @pddavis13
Diana Davis Anchor/Reporter @diana_davis
Allison Munn Anchor/Reporter @allisoncmunn
Symphonie Privett Anchor/Reporter @sprivettKAIT
Mallory Jordan Anchor/Reporter @malmjordan
Jordan Howington Weekend Anchor/Reporter @Jordan_KAIT
Ryan Vaughan Chief Meteorologist @ryanvaughan
Justin Logan Meteorologist @jloganwxguy
Rachel Coulter Meteorologist @Coulter_wx
Jason Hurst Sport Director @JHurstKAIT8
Cody Crutchfield Sports Anchor/Reporter @codydoessports
Melanie Bednar Reporter/Photographer @MBednarKAIT
Daisha Dear Reporter/Photographer @DearDaisha_
Kirsten May Reporter/Photographer @KirstenPMay
Powered by Frankly