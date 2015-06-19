Paragould community raises money for Langston family

Paragould residents rallied together Friday to raise money for the Langston family after their son, Tanner Langston was sent to The Med in Memphis for injuries from a car accident.

Libby Glasco, the owner of the Kiss the Cook restaurant, began the Pass It On Friday event about 2 years ago to help those in the Paragould community.

When she heard what happened to Tanner, she knew Paragould would be willing to help.

Glasco's business along with Alvin Taylor's Flowers and Something Sweet worked together to raise some money.

Alvin Taylor's Flowers and Something Sweet held auctions on Facebook with a bouquet and a cake as the items for auction.

Kiss the Cook took a percentage what they made during lunch and 100% of donations for the family.

Glasco said this event is about giving back to a family that has given already to the community.

“Tanner's father, Dan, has been a public servant to this community and he's a business person in this community,” Glasco said. “So he has given a lot, so that's what we really try to do is just give back and help where someone has tried to help us.”

Glasco said this event wasn't about her business, it was about those in the community who were willing to support the family and give back during their time of need.

