Paragould sees growth in economic development

Economic development has come to Paragould and the Chamber of Commerce hopes to see more as the city grows.

Sue McGowan is the director of economic development at the chamber and said they averaged about 1 ribbon cutting a week, which was very uncommon.

She said the new businesses are not only bringing in new jobs, but giving the people of Paragould more opportunities.

The Chocolate Choo Choo is 1 of the newer businesses is the area.

Owner Barbara Stokes said the community support has been great during the 2 and a half months since the business opened.

Stokes said this business came about after her husband decided he wanted to create an atmosphere of joy in downtown Paragould.

“I think he has done a very good job at collecting all of the memorabilia of way back when and creating an atmosphere of joy,” Stokes said. “We love it and I think our customers come in and they're like wow I haven't seen this candy since I was a kid and its fun.”

McGowan said the growth is beginning to create a more developed Paragould.

She hopes the new business and options will attract more people to live in the city.

