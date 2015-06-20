Paragould's Main Street becomes Rummage at the Rails

The Rummage at the Rails event took place Saturday morning where some attempted to make their trash another's treasure.

Booths were set up by people just trying to get rid of some of their stuff.

The event was hosted by Main Street Paragould as a fundraiser to help with downtown activities.

For those that didn't want to sell but had stuff to get rid of, they gave it to the organization to sell.

Some were there to sell and many were there to buy.

Mollie Mothershed and her sister were there to sell some of their old things.

They set up a few tables with items ranging from clothes to books.

Mothershed said this was the first time she had done anything like a yard sale.

She saw Rummage at the Rails as a good way to bring people downtown.

“I think it's great,” Mothershed said. “I think it's great for businesses, it's great for bringing people to this area and we've already had lots of people ask us how much does it cost to do this and when are they doing it again. So we referred them to Gina across the street to get more information on it. It's really great, I mean look at it, and it's really awesome. There's so much people down here.”

She said there was a good reaction from the community during their time selling and she hoped to get another chance to sell again at the event.