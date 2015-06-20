Blacksmiths show off skills at Crowley's Ridge State Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blacksmiths show off skills at Crowley's Ridge State Park

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

People in Crowley's Ridge State Park got a glimpse of how difficult metal working was back in the day Saturday afternoon.

Blacksmiths from the Northeast Arkansas chapter of the Blacksmith's Organization of Arkansas showed of their skills for those that were curious.

Jim Soehlman, the secretary for the chapter, said they just wanted to give people an idea of what those who lived on the ridge had to do to create anything out of metal.

The people of BOA even gave some of the audience a chance at blacksmithing.

“You start off with something that's pretty easy to make,” Soehlman said. “Take a piece of metal and draw it to a point and curl it and make a hook out of it. That was my very first experience and it kinda hooked me. So we try to make it a successful experience.”

Soehlman explained every piece of equipment they used Saturday was authentic to the time.

Some of the tools used were even more than 100 years old.

Some of the items they created during the event included nails, hooks and rail road spikes.

