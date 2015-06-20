Miracle League spring season wraps up, makes up canceled games

The Miracle League's spring season ended Saturday with nothing but smiles on the kids' faces as they ran the bases.

Camelia Ballard, the Miracle League Coordinator, said the season was good but the rain caused them to cancel some of the games.

They spent the day trying to make up for a few of those rained out games.

Ballard said the kids really enjoyed the season and the new Miracle League Park.

She is a mother of a player in the Miracle League and said they tried other leagues, but none were as good of a fit as this one.

“It's hard to describe,” Ballard said. “It's wonderful. He doesn't have to sit and watch brothers play, other siblings play like many of the other kids. This is his field. He will tell you this is my Miracle League field, I get to play ball and play at the park.”

Hunter Smith is a coach for the Braves team in the Miracle League.

He described the whole season as awesome.

The smiles and hugs he received from the kids was enough to let him know they were enjoying themselves.

Smith played baseball in high school and said everyone should have the opportunity to play America's pastime.

“They get the opportunity just like I did,” Smith said. “It's just a great deal for them to get to play the sport of baseball, which everyone should know and love. Everybody should get that opportunity.”

Ballard said now they league will begin planning for the fall season.

She said they will be needing more volunteers to act as buddies for the kids.

A buddy helps out the players while batting or playing the field.

A child cannot go on the field without someone at their side.

