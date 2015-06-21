Families beat the heat with opened swim beach in Jacksonport - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Families beat the heat with opened swim beach in Jacksonport

Jacksonport, AR -

With the swim beach now open at the Jacksonport State Park, campers work to stay cool with a heat wave moving into Region 8.

Brad Weatherford spent time in the park with family and friends during Father's Day weekend.

His group worried they may not be able to take a dip in the river with the high E. coli levels.

Weatherford said park rangers informed them sometime Friday the river was open, which gave them another option to keep cool.

He explained what they did to make sure the kids in their group stayed safe and cool during the weekend trip.

“We definitely have been keeping rags and plenty of water and cold drinks,” Weatherford said.

The group had 9 camp sites and each had coolers or big fans to make sure no matter where they were, they were fighting the heat.

Weatherford's group said they were just happy they had the option of swimming in the cool waters of the White River.

You can read our story about the E. coli levels and the beach reopening here.

