Paragould Community Center discovers damage from March ice storm - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould Community Center discovers damage from March ice storm

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Community Center is undergoing repairs after damage left by the snow and ice storm that moved through Region 8 earlier in 2015 was discovered.

Contractors began tearing up the floor of the gym and quickly discovered there was more damage than believed.

Pat Austin, the director of Paragould Parks and Recreation, said they put the repairs on hold until they could come up with a better game plan.

Austin explained the ice in March created a "dam" of sorts next to one of the walls.

When the ice melted, the water seeped through the wall and got into the gym.

Austin said there are a lot of variables with their situation, but this is a high priority.

“Right now it's uncertain when we will open the gym but we will get this fixed,” Austin said. “It's just a bump in the road like when we have at home, you don't expect something like this and you don't want anything, but the weather sometimes throws us curves.”

Austin wanted the community to know that this closure will not last too long.

She hopes the gym will reopen in a few weeks. 

After looking at previously scheduled events, Austin and her staff determined this would be the best time for the repairs.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly