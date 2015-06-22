Paragould Community Center discovers damage from March ice storm

The Paragould Community Center is undergoing repairs after damage left by the snow and ice storm that moved through Region 8 earlier in 2015 was discovered.

Contractors began tearing up the floor of the gym and quickly discovered there was more damage than believed.

Pat Austin, the director of Paragould Parks and Recreation, said they put the repairs on hold until they could come up with a better game plan.

Austin explained the ice in March created a "dam" of sorts next to one of the walls.

When the ice melted, the water seeped through the wall and got into the gym.

Austin said there are a lot of variables with their situation, but this is a high priority.

“Right now it's uncertain when we will open the gym but we will get this fixed,” Austin said. “It's just a bump in the road like when we have at home, you don't expect something like this and you don't want anything, but the weather sometimes throws us curves.”

Austin wanted the community to know that this closure will not last too long.

She hopes the gym will reopen in a few weeks.

After looking at previously scheduled events, Austin and her staff determined this would be the best time for the repairs.

