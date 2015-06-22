200 new jobs coming to Newport, more expected this year

About 200 new jobs were announced for the Newport area over the past few months and the Economic Development Commission said these may not be the last.

The Southwest Steel Processing announced at the beginning of June they would bring in 100 new jobs.

On June 12, Shearer's announced they too would be adding 100 new jobs to the area.

Jon Chadwell, the Executive Director of Newport EDC, said the community is very excited to see the expansion in their city.

Newport has incentives to bring in new business and have current businesses expand.

Chadwell said their main incentive for manufacturers is to give money for each job to go towards infrastructure development.

These 200 jobs will not be the only new jobs Newport sees this year.

“Oh I think we will definitely see some more this year,” Chadwell said. “We're working on several other things. I don't know if we will see 200 more, that'd be great but we will definitely see some more this year.”

Chadwell was not able to say specifically how many or what kind of jobs were coming, only that the businesses will announce them when they are ready.

