Jackson County Sheriff addresses open carry in Facebook post

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas made a formal announcement about the open carry law in the state and said each incident will be taken on a case-by-case basis.

His statement addressed Act 746, which was passed in Arkansas in 2013.

The act aims to define where people can carry handguns and other weapons along with the purpose to carry a weapon.

Lucas said there is still some interpretation left for sheriff's departments around the state.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office has been asked for an official opinion, but one has not been released yet.

In his statement, Lucas said his department would not arrest somebody based solely on the fact that they had a weapon.

An arrest will be made if an investigation is done and they have determined the person in question cannot legally carry a weapon.

Lucas said the opinion from the Attorney General is needed so every county in the state can be on the same page.

“Right now you've got law enforcement agencies all over the state doing different things,” Lucas said. “We need to have some continuity and that's what we're trying to get done now with the AG's opinion. Hopefully we'll be able to get some legislative action on it to really clear it up for us.”

He also mentioned in his post that businesses can refuse people with open carry entrance to their building.

They simply need signs saying so on each entrance to the business.

Lucas said he currently does not know of any business in Jackson County that has exercised this right.

